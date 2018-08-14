Two Aug. 12 letter writers from Sahuarita want us to drink Trump's Kool-Aid.
One touts Dinesh D'Souza's film, "Death of a Nation," which compares Trump to Abe Lincoln, likens Dems to Nazis and says fascism and liberalism are the same when, in fact, they are opposites. The viewers are, by poll counts, white males over 25. They delight in this widely panned fairy tale that vilifies "the other."
The other writer claims that anyone who disagrees with his Trump-love is guilty of harassment, bullying, and shouting him down. He plays "the little children" card, saying that free speech via protests is un-adult and a bad example. Trump installed family members in power positions, but we're meanies if we comment on their actions. He's clearly talking about Dems while ignoring that Republicans also exercise free speech, mock, and march in the streets. Apparently, his ox is all that matters.
Christi Driggs
Northwest side
