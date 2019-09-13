There ate over 300 million people in the United States each one with different resistance and reaction to drugs. Any time you ingest, inject, infuse or apply any type of medication a person risks reactions up to and including death. Any time people have a bad reaction you read about multi-million or billion dollar lawsuits. Where do you think the settlement money comes from? The drug companies in the form of highest prescription costs. There are lower priced drugs in mexico, Canada and India, but those countries do not have tory laws. If you want lower cost of drugs get tort reform. get prid of the large settlements and reduce drug costs.
Thomas Wenzel
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.