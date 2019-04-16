I am an American Jew. I have visited Israel. I have prayed at the Wailing Wall. That does not give me dual citizenship, as Donald Trump seems to believe.
Speaking to a conference of Republican Jews in Las Vegas, he referred to “your prime minister.” Mr. Netanyahu is not their Prime Minister, nor mine. Apparently to Donald Trump, all Jews are the same, sharing Israeli citizenship no matter where in the world they live. It may not be classic anti-Semitism, but it is stereotyping of an insulting sort. I am an American, not an Israeli.
Abba Eban, Israel’s foreign minister during its early years, once said of Yasser Arafat, the Palestinian leader, that “he never mussed an opportunity to miss an opportunity.” Trump is our Arafat. He invariably misses the opportunity to speak accurately. I’m sure his chancellor, Angela Merkel, would agree.
Norman Sherman
Southeast side
