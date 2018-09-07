I join Tim Steller and others who view Jon Kyl as a good choice to fill McCain's Senate seat until 2020. But, like Mr. Steller, once I learned that Kyl may serve only through the end of this year, my opinion changed. Doug Ducey appointed a placeholder. And if McSally loses her bid for a Senate seat, she will likely be appointed to serve the remaining time. Said another way, if McSally is not voted in by Arizona voters, she will still go to the Senate.
Now Ducey's appointment seems self-serving. Is he trying to gain favor with the Republican powers in Washington who may in turn help him when he runs for the U.S. House or Senate? We as voters should expect more from our governor. I do and will vote for David Garcia, a candidate who appears to be focused on improving education and quality of life for all Arizonans.
Nancy Rochman
Midtown
