In siding with the President on the possible closure of the border, the Governor stated: "There is no limit to the violence...committed by criminals who use our southern borders..." He describes both the need for another Wall as well as the need for closure as a "security" issue. U.S. CBP own statistics reveal a far different story: In FY 2018, of the 404,142 total apprehensions, only 6,698 "criminal aliens" were encountered and the "crime" of over half (3,920) was simply
"illegal entry". Drug possession and trafficking was 871. And sexual offenses were only 80 ("all rapists", Mr. President?)
Clearly a percentage of criminals of only 0.16 hardly reflects the rhetoric employed by our leaders.
Why are they trying to scare us?
Jack Mattox
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.