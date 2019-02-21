It’s disappointing that Gov. Ducey doesn’t care to join 16 other states suing Trump on his pseudo-national emergency 50 miles south of us. But, as a Republican, he supports smaller government. So, in today’s politics smaller government must mean that his party's interests — shall we say — “trumps” constitutional integrity, and instead supports the kleptocrat-in-chief.
I choose to look on the bright side. If Trump gets his way, overriding Congress' duties and taking billions for his pet project Mexico was going to pay for, then I cheer the time of Trump’s departure. The next president can finally declare the real emergency we universally face: climate change. Then facts support declaring gun violence a national emergency. Nearly 40,000 died in 2017. Further, isn’t health care a right? Should children go hungry? Declare the rich must pay past tax percentages toward these efforts. Begin with Trump.
Nancy Jacques
Northeast side
