I am livid! With his appointment of Martha McSally to fill the late Senator John McCain's seat, Governor Ducey has made a mockery of the midterm election in which McSally lost to Kyrsten Sinema. Congratulations, governor — you have just shown every voter in Arizona that their votes don't matter, unless they match what you and your fellow Trump sycophants want. You're giving someone who can't get to the Senate on her own merits a free ride. What part of "We don't want McSally" don't you understand?
Dave Peterson
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.