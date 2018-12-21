I am livid! With his appointment of Martha McSally to fill the late Senator John McCain's seat, Governor Ducey has made a mockery of the midterm election in which McSally lost to Kyrsten Sinema. Congratulations, governor — you have just shown every voter in Arizona that their votes don't matter, unless they match what you and your fellow Trump sycophants want. You're giving someone who can't get to the Senate on her own merits a free ride. What part of "We don't want McSally" don't you understand?

Dave Peterson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments