Just in - Trump administration order allows e-bikes on all federal trails where a regular bike can go.
E-bikes, powered by pedals and battery-driven electric MOTORS were classified as NON-MOTORIZED bikes by the Interior Secretary. I'm not sure I've seen a more ridiculous statement than a bike with a motor is a non-motorized bike.
I understand that allowing e-bikes will mean more people would be able to use the trails. Unfortunately, there is no way to restrict the e-bikes to only people with health problems that prevent them from riding a pedal-only bike. You will have youngsters that want to see how fast they can go. Some e-bikes currently have a top speed of 28 mph. As the technology improves, so will the speeds. I'm betting 40 mph isn't too far in the future.
Posting a speed limit wouldn't work. There is no way to enforce it.
What's next? An escalator up Mount Whitney so more people can enjoy the view?
Shawn McNamara
South side
