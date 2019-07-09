Thank you, Jim Click, for the intelligent, well-written full page ad on July 4th, in recognition of Independence Day. As opposed to the ridiculous, dishonest ad from Hobby Lobby, mistakenly identifying the United States as a "Christian Nation." What happened to e plurubus unum, "out of many, one", a more accurate motto for our country? There were many non-christians when our nation was founded, as well as many non-christians now, including myself. Christianity is supposed to be associated with morality and love, correct?, but a "christian" nation would not have elected an amoral, narcissistic, hateful adulterer to the White House in 2016. If that is a recent marker of a christian nation, then I'm glad to be an atheist.
Liz Burcin
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.