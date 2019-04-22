What can we do to celebrate Earth Day? The best thing we can do for our planet is change our habits. Even though most Americans have concerns about climate change, they live life as usual. They don’t speak out. To truly protect Mother Earth we must use words and actions to create change. Knowing where to begin can be tricky but there are things you can do. You can vote for candidates who take climate change seriously. You can invest in companies that are committed to reducing their CO2 footprint. You can call or write your representatives asking them to address the climate crisis. You can talk to neighbors and friends about your climate concerns. These actions may be new for you but they are necessary. It’s time to change our ways. Turn over a new leaf and protect Mother Earth every day and not just one day in April. The health of our planet, climate and society depends on it.
Maggie Kraft
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.