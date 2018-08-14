In an apparent effort to secure a post-VP gig (the sooner the better) Pence recently announced the creation of the Space Force as the next branch of the U.S. Armed Forces. A bizarre concept guaranteed to cost taxpayers trillions, it's rationalized by the GOP as preparation for the next frontier for global warfare.
Do we really need new and better battlegrounds? I'm not sure who we plan to annihilate to U.S. advantage in outer space, video games notwithstanding? Are there desirable oil fields in outer space that we don't know about? Will a Russky space vehicle 5,000 miles from earth surrender the whole of the USSR to Commander Pence of the Space Federation? Apparently Trump, Pence, and their subservient GOP think so.
Does Pence fancy himself the next Captain Kirk? If so please take the Orange bozo along for the tour of the galaxy. All earth will benefit.
Scott Lukomski
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.