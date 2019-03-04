Re: the Feb. 27 letter to the editor "Who takes the blame for deaths in the desert?"
Let me explain how immigration works. People enter the U.S. outside a port of entry because they are fleeing for their lives and because they cannot afford a passport and/or visa because they cannot meet the requirements. The fact is, and always will be, that people want to live in the U.S. The U.S. does not force them to enter the U.S., their life circumstances do. And the U.S. has not adequately addressed how to handle this influx of people. Just look at the utter travesty that the Trump administration has recently inflicted on thousands of children and their parents.
And “exactly how much is the fair share?” I found a definition of fair share in the Free Dictionary as the amount of something that one is due, or owes, relative to what other people receive or owe. There is a wealth of information in an astonishing number of resources. Look it up!
Barbara Jones
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.