Trump is a petty man. He may be the first sociopath to occupy the oval office. All of his actions are designed to draw attention to himself. From his perspective, anything that does not draw attention to him serves no purpose. Trump views himself as the sun, the gravity well around which everything else circles — he demands that all orbiting entities admire their sun.
Which is why he cannot stand the press. The press have the temerity to challenge and question him. Like Hitler, who adored Mussolini until he didn't, Trump admires other dictators and despises anything with the impudence to defy his imagined superiority. I am grateful to the Star and the other media platforms which endeavor to get the facts. Thank you so very much.
Lisa Turner
West side
