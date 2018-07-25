The 2nd quarter's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the country will be released on Friday. It is expected to be near or at 4%, despite the trade tariffs! That is a far cry from the GDP growth rates under Obama of 1.5 to 2%. Have no doubt, our economy is robust because of Pres. Trump's rescinding of dozens of Obama's economy killing Executive Orders and his recent tax cuts to businesses and individuals.
I fully expect the Democrat news media to pooh pooh the GDP rate saying that its a one timer due to Trump's trade tarrifs, but those have been in place for months. And the $12 billion of government subsidies to farmers was a necessary evil in order to offset tariffs and hopefully gain better long term trade deals with China and others. A newly released Wall Street Journal/NBC poll showed Trump with a 45% approval rating, the highest since his being in office!
A. Reed
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.