I didn’t vote for President Trump but support a number of things he has done. This economy is working for many people, not just the rich and famous! One can see it by just walking around and taking a good look. A record low employment, and strong job opportunities for both low and higher incomes is evident. I’m not in many neighborhoods that need a lot of help. I tend to hang around our neighborhood, trying to work on things that can be improved. Many times if things are improved in one neighborhood, they get better in other neighborhoods. Older and younger people alike need a strong US economy to help pay for the many private and government programs that do work and that provide valuable services for all. I don’t have to like President Trump to like some of the things that he does, and how the economy is working.
Dave Locey
Foothills
