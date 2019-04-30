In view of the redacted Mueller report, are we going to sit back and let the Russians help elect Trump AGAIN? It's clear that he tried to stop the Mueller investigation from proceeding. He even said it would be the END of his presidency, and then said (vulgar expletive).
Mr. Zakaria of CNN astutely said there's a world wide trend towards "Nationalism," where it seems that dictatorship, oligarchy, authoritarianism, etc. seem to abound. It has everything to do with Trump and little about the 'rule of law.' Is this what we in the US want our democracy to look like and be? I can only imagine what the next vicious attack will be on any future candidates, Republican or Democrat with or without help from Russia.
Do we want our government run by rich, selfish, greedy, and corrupt people? Or do we want government where elected officials can sit down and 'honestly' try to reason with each other? Will we to solve problems or will we help only the rich?
Janice Campos
Foothills
