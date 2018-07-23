"As students prepare to go back to school, Tucson's largest school district is taking a look at whether it is responsible for educating hundreds of immigrant children who have been separated from their parents after illegally crossing the border.
The question of whether TUSD has the responsibility or authority to educate the children being held in a detention facility within the district's boundaries has been posed by Governing Board Member Kristel Foster..."
Donald Trump used Nazi Germany as a paradigm for his Immigration Policy; the Sequestration of those that Hitler considered undesirable. For Trump, he had Set His Immigration Policy; the sequestration of the Children of Parents that tried to enter the US illegally and considered undesirable. These Children were placed in "holding cages".
Thus, these Children are considered Prisoners of the United States Government. TUSD has the Responsibility and Authority to offer Educational Programs to Prisoners within the District!
Francis Saitta
Downtown
