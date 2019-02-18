I think I figured it out. Why is the border wall so important right now to #45?
He heard El Nino is coming, crossing the nation wrecking havoc, and if the wall is high enough he can keep it out. What other president has ever done that? It will be the best thing ever done by a person in high office.
Part of his legacy. And if he doesn't get the money, declare a national emergency to prevent this non documented entity from moving across our nation. Bet it took him hours, maybe days to figure out what he could do. He even lost time on the golf course trying to deal with the situation.
Bette Cochefski
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.