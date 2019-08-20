Who needs guns? The days when folks had to shoot meat, to provide for their family, are over, for most families. Most hunters now, kill game, for the thrill of killing. Self-protection is another issue. Picture an active shooter scene. A nutcase starts blasting away at a group of people. A legally armed civilian draws his weapon, as the police arrive. Who will the cops shoot? Anyone showing a gun! When the constitution was drafted, muzzle-loaders were the weapon of the day. Allow all citizens to own muzzle-loaders. The constitution suggests that an armed militia is necessary to assure our liberty. True. Our military will assure our liberty. Our military will also overwhelm any civilian militia who would attempt to challenge our elected government. It has been suggested that guns don’t kill people, people kill people. I doubt we will ever successfully identify all potential mass murderers by brain scans, but making guns less available to all will certainly reduce the carnage.
Tom Gerhard
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.