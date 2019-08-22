No sane country would allow Trump, the Republican's and NRA to get away with butchery like this. Trump baits his supporters, Republican leaders cower in fear of what Trump will say if they grow a spine, and the NRA looks the other way while these travesties go on. The NRA has gone from the organization that supports hunting wild game, to one that supports killing American's. Thoughts and prayers aren't going to do it folks! America's a sick country! The weapons of the military do not belong on the streets of America. Trump, Republican leaders and their supporters need to head to Russia to make Russia great because they've failed here in America.
Jim Dreis
East side
