I just heard an election ad asking Martha McSally to stand up to what is right. This is barking up the wrong tree. This is a distinguished Veteran who campaigned bragging about taking on the Pentagon. That ad disappeared when someone advised her committee that she was a propaganda tool for ISIS. Her fight centered on the believe that American Women were better than Muslim Women and did not have to cover their stinking heads in public. I spent 28.5 months in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War. The first lecture we got in Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippine Islands was we were guests in their country. We were to respect their laws, customs, traditions, beliefs and people. Not doing so made you an "Ugly American'. Her fight not only helped ISIS but qualified her as an "Ugly American."
"Mr Double Dip" our governor appointed the person that lost the Senate race so he also deserves a lot of credit.
Kurt Ohlrich
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.