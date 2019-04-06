With American’s top 0.1% worth as much as American’s bottom 90% - Beto O’Rourke’s words at a recent El Paso Rally resonate powerfully: "This extraordinary, unprecedented concentration of wealth and power and privilege must be broken apart, and opportunity must be shared with all.”
The Fix? Engage in a vigorous National Debate as to whether we should move toward a Parliamentary Form of Government as practiced by the majority of the nations of the world and/or eliminate The Electoral College in favor of Ranked Choice Voting as currently practiced in Maine.
Not too difficult given that we effectively now have four political parties: Populist Republicans (President Trump); Establishment Republicans (Former President Bush); Progressive Democrats (Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortex) – and – Establishment Democrats (Speaker-of-the-House Nancy Pelosi).
Election Reform will enable us voters to seize control of our government from the 0.1% and in the process to reinstate much needed Campaign Finance Reform (McCain-Feingold).
Richard Donahue
Huachuca City
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.