So the Democrats picked up seats to get control of the U.S. House of Representatives, expected to be lead by Nancy Pelosi. Not an unsual outcome for an off Presidential elecion. Pres. Obama lost both the House and Senate in 2010. Republicans gained seats in the U.S. Senate, which is the MOST important outcome! Now they can bypass Senators Collins and Murkowski in approving Pres. Trump's conservative nominations of judges to the federal courts, especially if anymore U.S. Supreme Court vacancies occur. Republicans maintained their seats as Governors in Florida, New Hampshire, Texas, and Ohio, which are essentinal to the 2020 Presidential election. This was NOT a "blue wave" election, but rather more typical of an off year Congressional election. Democrats in control of the House of Representatives can now choose to govern and compromise on issues like infrasructure legislation with Pres. Trump, or they can can continue their anger and hate for him via impeachment, which will demonstrate to all Americans how unhinged they really are.
David Burford
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.