As we embark on the political machinations of the next presidential election, I am enthralled by President Trump's maniacal egotism and to a slightly lesser degree, Vice-President Pence's whopping self-righteous religious convictions. These two could well win the Electoral College vote again because the electorate seems blind-sided by flag waving nationalism, fear of an "invasion of foreigners," racial and religious intermingling of America's citizenry and just flat out bigotry.
Just when I thought the vast majority of voters were enlightened by the greatest advancements in communication, I get the creepy feeling that what's out there that is being propagandized is downright bull-pucky. Nice people I know and gazillions I don't, seem willing to accept and endorse ideas that are antithetical to that which I always thought were fundamental to a democracy. At the rate Chauvinist extremism abounds....our nation could be in trouble.
Hal Bardach
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.