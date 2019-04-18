As we embark on the political machinations of the next presidential election, I am enthralled by President Trump's maniacal egotism and to a slightly lesser degree, Vice-President Pence's whopping self-righteous religious convictions. These two could well win the Electoral College vote again because the electorate seems blind-sided by flag waving nationalism, fear of an "invasion of foreigners," racial and religious intermingling of America's citizenry and just flat out bigotry.

Just when I thought the vast majority of voters were enlightened by the greatest advancements in communication, I get the creepy feeling that what's out there that is being propagandized is downright bull-pucky. Nice people I know and gazillions I don't, seem willing to accept and endorse ideas that are antithetical to that which I always thought were fundamental to a democracy. At the rate Chauvinist extremism abounds....our nation could be in trouble.

Hal Bardach

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments