Hillary Clinton didn’t give a concession speech on election night even though it was an electoral landslide, decided early. Stacey Abrams claims she "won" the GA governor's race but isn't the actual governor "yet."
Now Sen. Kamala Harris proclaims, “Let's say this loud and clear: without voter suppression, Stacey Abrams would be the governor of Georgia, Andrew Gillum is the governor of Florida."
So it appears that the Democrats will no longer accept election defeat. Not surprising because when you are on the right side of history, elections can be such a nuisance.
Yet House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is worried that Trump may not concede a close election in 2020. Go figure.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
