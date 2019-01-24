Over time the Star has published letters touting our Republic being formed in order to keep the "tyranny of the majority" from occurring. Letter writers also frequently cite the "Electoral College" as another barrier to this so called tyranny.
Representatives in our Republic are democratically elected so the tyrannical majority actually votes in who represents them. This process however is perverted when political parties draw up district boundaries and distort representation. An example is Wisconsin where 55% of the voters receive only 35% of the elected representation.
The Electoral college was formed to provide a safeguard where a group of "qualified electors" would have the final say on who leads the country. Its purpose was not meant to override the popular vote of the general public when qualified individuals are running for President.
The Judicial branch of government is what provides protection from the tyranny of the majority as laws must adhere to the Constitution. This ensures that the minority is treated equally under any laws that are passed.
Todd Smyth
Green Valley
