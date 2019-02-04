The spate of recent letters about the Electoral College on this page is healthy. A serious discussion about this method of voting for president is long overdue, particularly since in two of the last four elections the candidate with the most popular votes lost.
Those who defend the Electoral College cite the intention of the founding fathers to have equal representation for less populated states vis-à-vis the more populated ones; a remedy to the “tyranny of the majority.” The U.S. Senate, a powerful body, fills that role. Texas has 46 times more people than Vermont and California has a population 70 times that of Wyoming, yet all of those states are equally represented with two senators each. That is what levels the playing field for the smaller populated states.
The Electoral College is an antiquated and unfair way of electing our president. If it cannot be entirely eliminated, its influence should be mitigated in as many ways as possible.
Peter Bourque
Midtown
