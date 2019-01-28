Re: the Jan. 24 column "Time is right to try abolishing the electoral college."
The Star published James J. Ellis on thoughts about abolishing the Electoral College. I prefer Jefferson's take on it. The fact that California and Wyoming get equal billing are big pluses for our republic. I would prefer to view the Electoral College as the mechanism for keeping our republic alive. Decisions were based on what was good for this or that part of the country, keeping all the states competitive and viable.
Our republic grew and prospered to be unequaled through out the world.
I could care less how the European Union views our country and our electoral process. The result of the European democracies is coming to the fore in the "Yellow Vest Movement" where the poorer parts of the country are rising up to be heard in Paris. I have not seen the citizens of Casper rioting at the gates. Let's just say Mr. Jefferson did not want New York, California and Illinois making all the decisions for this republic.
Mark Wurz
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.