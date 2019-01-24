In the column by Joseph J. Ellis, he puts forth reasons for abolishing the Electoral College, and the history of attempts to do so. Unfortunately, this would require changing the Constitution and this is never an easy or quick process. I do agree that the Electoral College process needs change, but I believe it best to adopt either the process that Maine and Nebraska have of each electoral district voting separately, instead of the whole state as winner take all, or sign on to NPVIC (as several Eastern states have) to force electors to vote the way the total popular vote of the nation went on the first vote. If there is no president selected on the first vote (winning 270+ electoral votes), then they are free to vote as they wish on subsequent votes.
Brian Gross
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.