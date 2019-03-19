The electoral college is re-emerging as a popular subject. Should it be abolished? Rather than providing an opinion, we need to carefully ponder the reason it exists.
It was created and exists because we do not believe that the citizenry is capable of electing the best candidate for the presidency. The one “man (man?), one vote” is not generally accepted.
The party in power was elected with an electoral college in place, so it might be contrary to their interests.
The electoral college has proven effective, we have never elected the lesser candidate using this system.
It has probably become obvious, the electoral college is out of date, and needs to be eliminated. Numerous states have made their feelings known, it is time for Arizona to speak out.
Mike Ullery
Midtown
