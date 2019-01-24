The opinion piece by Joseph J. Ellis on Jan 24 regarding his view that the Electoral College should be eliminated casually slips in mention of an initiative to eliminate the College that should cause alarm among Arizonans. The Popular Vote initiative, championed by J.D. Mesnard and David Gowan among others, could create a compact among several states that could invalidate the will of Arizona's voters. Basically, if Arizonans by popular vote supported a Republican Candidate for President, but Nationally the popular vote went for the Democrat, Arizona electors would be required to vote for the Democrat candidate when the College convened regardless of who Arizona voters supported. We must be vigilant to ensure our Legisture doesn't slip this compact through without public knowledge. We don't want to give awayy our votes.
Bruce Dockter
Sierra Vista
