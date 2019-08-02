Our President's tweets are disheveled and mean-spirited. In attacking people not his color like Elijah Cummings and insulting the whole city of Baltimore he acts like the village brawler or the village idiot. Or both.
The worst part of his demeanor is that the vermin-minded and like-minded people come to the fray and attack minorities and the less fortunate using whatever weapons that are best suited to the cause of indignity.
Coming from a weak stock of wealthy spoiled people, his supporting chorus of flatterers make for a new America that is bitter and hard, turning the Torch of Liberty against liberty itself.
We are right to quake at the days ahead.
Ron Lancaster
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.