Re: the Oct. 9 article "Warren standing by account of once being fired over pregnancy.
Yes, women could be fired for being pregnant in the 1970s like Elizabeth Warren states. Teaching in Michigan’s Wayne-Westland school district in 1971, I was required to get permission to continue teaching after my pregnancy started showing. I was sent to be interviewed by a man, the head of personnel for the district. He asked me, “Don’t you know what causes pregnancies?” Stunned, I replied I did. He then asked “Why weren’t you using birth control?” I told him I did. I got pregnant using an IUD that had less than a 2% chance of a pregnancy. At that, he leaned back in his chair and said, “Boy, your husband must be busting his buttons.”
Yes, not only could we be fired when a pregnancy started showing, we could be humiliated by an arrogant man in order to keep our jobs.
Jan Larkey
SaddleBrooke
