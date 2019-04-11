It's time to elect a president who knows how things are done, who can hit the ground running. Elizabeth Warren is the only candidate who can do that. She'll go toe-to-toe with big business. She'll stand up to the wealthy, the unions, the military, and God help if you're a Russian. She knows her stuff. Warren's a tough cookie. She can see what will work, and make it happen. The senator crushed Wells Fargo. She'll dismember Amazon and the other tech giants, Teddy Roosevelt style. Income inequality will decline. Opportunity will improve. And the big picture initiatives -- climate change and Medicare for all -- will happen productively. Privately, Warren has a wonderful personality. Professionally, she's tough as nails. Battling it out with big business and the wealthy won't be easy. If you're going to a gun fight, bring some guns. Vote for Elizabeth Warren!
Walter Ramsley
East side
