Donald Trump is unique. Chants of “Wipe it up!” roared through the hall, his adherents filled with awe at a level of vulgarity not reached by any president before him.
And like his tax cut, the effects will linger. Children across America will feel it is okay to respond similarly to their mothers when admonished for killing the family dog. Congregations will shout as their pastors finish their sermons. Students in math classes will be presidential when told that two and two equals four.
Finally, of course, it once again shows the weakness of Barack Obama who never once spoke presidentially with such eloquence.
Norman Sherman
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.