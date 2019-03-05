This is my second visit to Tucson from Australia. I am aged 88 and hold a Masters in Literature and Public History from Sydney University. We come to your beautiful Winter Chamber Music Festival — a jewel in America's crown! This will undoubtedly be my last visit, so please HEAR this heartfelt message.
The recent killing of Stephon Clark reminded me of an incident during my first visit to the U.S., when I was almost shot by a highway patrolman, who pulled me over for a very minor offense and drew his gun on me. "We all trigger happy in America, boy," he said cheerfully. But guns are NOT funny.
My father migrated to Australia in 1914 from England, where police were never armed. In Australia, Prime Minister John Howard abolished firearms in the '90s and the crime rate immediately began declining. Please begin to DISARM America, dear friends, and see your country as others see you in this world family of ours.
Francis Ravel Harvey
North side
