Our president may be declaring a "national emergency" at our southern border in order to get his way. That being the case, extraordinary measures would surely be justified. A minefield across the south would do the job. Motion sensors supported by artillery fire would definitely stop this "invasion." It seems to work along the Korean DMZ and worked to keep East/West Germany "protected." I am sure this would be cheaper and more effective than a wall. The down-side is the Trump administration and our country would be would forever lose any moral high ground. Since our president is smarter than all his generals, he should consider the minefield option!
Jim Bellotty
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.