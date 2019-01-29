I can relate to the problems experienced by the people effected by the government shutdown. I grew up during the Great Depression, when employment was hard to come by and a person's pay was hardly enough to sustain them. I received my Christmas present from an organization known as the "Empty Stocking Fund" and for the lack of a tree, Santa left my one and only gift under my bed. At the beginning of the school year a charitable organization furnished me one shirt, some overalls and a pair of shoes. What this country needs are politicians that can relate to the middle class, poor and homeless as opposed to the exalted 1 percent.

Aubrey "Smokey" Evans

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

