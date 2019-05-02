Re: the April 27 letter "Where are the left-wing liberals of Tucson?"
They’re writing letters to the editor too, some of which appear on the same page as his. But apparently he doesn’t read them, as most of what he writes about has been addressed ad nauseam. The bigger question is why he chose to write the letter at all, since it’s not about current events, but a backward looking and transparent attempt to deflect our gaze from the liar-in-chief’s treasonous acts, outlined in the Mueller report. He seems so concerned with Obama’s and Hillary’s associations with the Russians, but not one peep about Trump’s much more cozy, decade long financial relationship, which is a clear and present danger, among a hundred others I could list. Why no concern there? If he was really concerned about the integrity of our elected officials, why not go after the current occupant who's truly fouling the office?
Barbara Jones
Oro Valley
