Each day it seems that something weird occurs that has its origin with our current president. He has a running battle with the truth. I read that he has told an average of 7 lies per day since he was elected. Each member of Congress that have enabled him to continue this charade of governance should be held accountable on election day, for our president could not have provided this level of embarrassment to the country on his own. He has had help. I hope the electorate remembers this when it comes time to vote.
David Anderson
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.