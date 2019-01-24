This childish government shutdown has gone on long enough — in fact, it has gone on much too long. People are being hurt financially and many may never recover. The Senate did pass a bill that assures back pay to federal employees. But that does nothing to aid contractors or small businesses — like the independently run small bakery across the street from the WA DC Zoo, which employs several workers and has seen a customer drop-off to almost zero due to the zoo's closure.
I call on our Senators, Martha McSally and Kirsten Sinema, to band together with the rest of the Senate to override Mitch McConnell's ability to block bipartisan bills from coming to a vote. He is blocking the very process of democracy. The Senate should let bills come to votes and, if they pass, let the so-called President veto them, instead of being allowed to hide behind McConnell's coattails.
Annette Munoz
Oro Valley
