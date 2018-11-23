It is time for the United States to end Support Services for the Saudi war on Yemen. They are committing an unconscionable atrocity upon the civilians of Yemen, who are starving in the thousands. Cholera and other diseases abound because of the trauma these people have suffered.
In fact it's time to END all arm sales to the Saudis until they show some restraint. Saudis have gone to the extreme of utter destruction of a neighboring nation. Civilians are suffering because Saudis want to 'salt the Earth' of their enemies.
This is a recipe for creating more terrorism! How many books start on the premise of "they killed my family so I'm going to kill them"!
Americans have nothing to gain and everything to lose. Our reputation is dirtied for supporting an immoral war. We become a target for terrorism by supporting the Saudi terrorist machine.
Jean Wylie
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.