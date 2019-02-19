In 1973, the Endangered Species Act provided a program for the conservation of threatened or endangered plants and animals and the habitats in which they are found. According to Google, there are 1,467 listed species, which include insects, mammals, birds, fish, clams, reptiles, crustaceans, amphibians, snails, corals, arachnids, etc.
Coincidentally, also in 1973, Roe vs. Wade was enacted, which legalized abortions. I strongly believe that if a woman chooses to have an abortion, she (and the sperm donor) should pay for it — NOT the American taxpayer. Recently, the states of New York and Virginia have passed laws that, after an abortion and, even if the baby is capable of living on its own, the child’s life can be terminated. Unfortunately, these vulnerable infants don’t fall under Endangered Species Act and, in my opinion, these two states have just legalized murder.
Warren Wright
Oro Valley
