Your editorial was a rubber stamp of all the other editorial opinions published around the country. Your subhead with the words "inconvenient truths" (obviously appropriated from the Al Gore movie), gave me a good laugh. You miss the president's point, however; there is a large divide between journalism and journalists.
It is the journalists who create their own version of the news or decide based on their own bias which stories to focus on. When a journalist twists a story a certain way just to make a person or institution look bad in the eyes of the people, the people are being betrayed. Personally, if you twist the truth about me you are indeed my enemy. To all journalists: just tell the truth — give us the straight story based upon the facts!
Daniel Porzio
East side
