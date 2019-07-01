Re: the June 8 letter "UK citizens should show their thanks."
Thomas Woodrow's letter cannot go unanswered. He portrayed England as ungrateful cowards during the early years of WWII. Wrong! The English suffered unbelievably while the US stood aloof as Germany pounded them. They endured nightly bombings and buzz bombs, killing many civilians. Women called land girls were conscripted to farm to survive.
Consider what it would have been if Hitler had successfully invaded them. For us to win the war in Europe, we would not have had the airfields in England , Try to fly bombers from 7,000 miles away to do that.
On his visit, Trump was not insulted; he was the insulter. He belittled London's mayor before he even landed. He was the epitome of rude, as usual for him. His bad behavior even carried over to Normandy's cemetery. If my father had been buried there, I would have been insulted to even have old "bone spurs" there.
Donald Vandine
Sierra Vista
