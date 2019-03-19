President Trump just won't let go of his jealous rages against War Hero Senator John McCain.
Seven months gone and "little man" Trump still spouts disparaging remarks toward a man who did serve his country in war. Even men with religious beliefs picked up medical supplies and went to serve on the combat lines, risking their lives in service to their country and to fulfill their military obligation.
President Trump is saturated in shame; while others went to war, he stayed home in luxury using trumped-up excuses of bone spurs.
Instead of ducking military service he should have attempted to dissolve the calcium deposit on his foot or found some worthwhile service to his country as so many others did.
No, Trump stayed home and with guilt now throws stones at one who did serve with honor. Just goes to prove what a little man he truly is.
Harvey Akeson
Northwest side
