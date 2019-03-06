I've had it — enough already. All you liberals rant and rail about President Trump and his wrongs, perceived or otherwise. You are disrespectful to the nth degree. The office of the U.S. president is to be respected, whether you like him or not, whether you agree with his policies or not. He has been publicly called every derogatory name, in the media, letters to the editor, people on the street, everywhere. When is this hate towards him, towards conservative, towards Christians, towards your fellow Americans ever going to stop. What is wrong with you?
This hate has spewed out into all sectors of our lives and the public arena. Where is your moral compass? It's obviously nonexistent. This attitude is constantly perpetuated by the extreme left and radicals to the extent that it colors any objectivity. Stand up and call a halt to this hate cult and let's have a rational conversation about the real issues of our great nation.
Louise Nath
Benson
