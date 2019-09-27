It's the same sad story. A bunch of men, 6, to be exact, think their money and prestige can make things happen, even when their wrong. Now their calling The Center For Biological Diversity, environmental radicals. They are trying to paint a picture, that sound environmental assessments, are not needed for their projects. Here's what we do know, thanks to the Star's reporting. The man behind The Villages at Vigneto is a huge Trump supporter. So much so, that he feels he deserves to make back his support money, by pushing for this development. The other men who are ranchers and part of this group, are also Trump supporters. Just like the border wall is an environmental disaster, so is this development. Don't be fooled by these projects, and the men that support them. They wouldn't push their agendas so hard, if we didn't have an anti-environmental President. They would have to accept the defeat of their projects in Court.
Mary Bradley
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.