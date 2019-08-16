The proven victims of Mr. Epstein should have had their voices heard; however , now that he has committed suicide his vast estate should be divided between all of his many victims. If not , the many girls / women he terrorized will never obtain ANY type of compensation. Epstein's political associates who also used the underage girls , should be removed from their offices . Lack of consequences and no accountability are bringing our country BELOW swamp level and right in to a sewer of horrible behavior and hate.
Elizabeth Andersen Loutzenheiser. Oro Valley , Az.
Elizabeth Andersen - Loutzenheiser
Oro Valley
