While Ms Cepeda can be forgiven for apparently being offended by Tom Brokaw's comments on "Meet the Press" regarding Latino assimilation, the rush by her and other national voices misses a basic point.
I grew up 70 miles from the Canadian border, but never saw dual-language signage that attempted to communicate with French-Canadians. Sure, you would see business signage in small ethnic communities, such as the various Little Italy's, China-towns, etc, as we still see today,...but there has never been the efforts made to any other language by this nation as a whole as there has been to provide Spanish/English assistance everywhere you turn.
Could it have been that without that continual crutch that her mother had, Ms Cepeda would not have had to "fret" over her sons' inability to communicate with their grandmother because she would have been forced to learn the more-common language of her new land? The dual-language cost and efforts (and coddling) by the US has gone long enough.
Wayne Penazek
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.